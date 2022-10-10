Tomb Tops 1-Day Volume of $199,995.00 (TOMB)

Tomb (TOMB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Tomb has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tomb has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $199,995.00 worth of Tomb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tomb token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Tomb

Tomb’s genesis date was May 30th, 2021. Tomb’s total supply is 300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,459,125 tokens. Tomb’s official website is tomb.finance. Tomb’s official Twitter account is @tombfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tomb Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tomb (TOMB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Tomb has a current supply of 300,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tomb is 0.03224352 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $199,973.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomb.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tomb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tomb should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tomb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

