Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shares Up 3.6%

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.59 and last traded at $34.59. 598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.08 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.90%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Recommended Stories

