TOR Price Hits $1.00 (TOR)

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, TOR has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. TOR has a market cap of $17.05 million and $176,295.00 worth of TOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOR token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About TOR

TOR launched on February 10th, 2022. TOR’s total supply is 17,070,482 tokens. TOR’s official website is tor.cash. TOR’s official Twitter account is @hector_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOR is https://reddit.com/r/hectordao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOR (TOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOR has a current supply of 17,070,482.49 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TOR is 0.9996878 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $184,564.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tor.cash.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

