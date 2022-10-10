Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 52,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 3,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.95. The stock had a trading volume of 483,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,516,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.62.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

