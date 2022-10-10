Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $8.24 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,997 shares during the period. Signature Bank accounts for about 0.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,805. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.30.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

