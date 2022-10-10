Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

