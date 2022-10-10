Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $76.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Trex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 293.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after purchasing an additional 566,971 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,176.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 291,952 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $14,080,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.