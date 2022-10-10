Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $65.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE TREX opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

