Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 768 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 70,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.42 on Monday, reaching $79.18. 1,045,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,631. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.