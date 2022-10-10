Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $224.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,314. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.16 and its 200 day moving average is $240.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.