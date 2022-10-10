Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New $246,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,165,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Trading Down 9.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

SNOW stock traded down $15.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.40. 200,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,698,639. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.29. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

