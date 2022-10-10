Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,536 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $133,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 152,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,367. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

