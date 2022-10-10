Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

EEM traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.16. 2,012,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,088,320. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $52.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.