UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.30

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.30 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCBJF. Citigroup raised UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

UCB Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Stories

