Uhive (HVE2) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $65,842.00

Uhive (HVE2) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Uhive has a market cap of $1.14 million and $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uhive has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Uhive token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uhive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Uhive Profile

Uhive launched on March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 tokens. The official message board for Uhive is medium.com/uhive. The Reddit community for Uhive is https://reddit.com/r/uhivesocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uhive’s official website is www.uhive.com. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uhive Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uhive (HVE2) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uhive has a current supply of 60,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Uhive is 0.00053974 USD and is up 16.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49,689.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uhive.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uhive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uhive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uhive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uhive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.