Unicly (UNIC) Price Hits $6.43 on Top Exchanges

Unicly (UNIC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Unicly token can now be purchased for approximately $6.43 or 0.00033034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unicly has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unicly Profile

Unicly launched on May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 5,527 tokens. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclynft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unicly’s official website is unic.ly. The official message board for Unicly is gov.unic.ly.

Buying and Selling Unicly

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly (UNIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unicly has a current supply of 5,527 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unicly is 6.3576604 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $230,812.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unic.ly/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly directly using U.S. dollars.

