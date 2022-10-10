United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $105.66

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.66, but opened at $108.32. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $107.99, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total transaction of $331,039.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,123.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $120,337.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total transaction of $331,039.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,123.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 320,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

