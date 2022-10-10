United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $18.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on X. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

