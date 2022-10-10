Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Unum Group traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 10914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.