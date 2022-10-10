Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 371,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 16,887,137 shares.The stock last traded at $64.19 and had previously closed at $63.76.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

