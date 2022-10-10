V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $96.77. 19,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,090. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.69.

