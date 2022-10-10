V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 73,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

