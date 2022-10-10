V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

Intel stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.48. 1,595,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

