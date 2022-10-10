V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,544,000 after buying an additional 98,905 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,845,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after purchasing an additional 723,275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,207,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,262,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $61.77. 19,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,837. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.