V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.82. The stock had a trading volume of 79,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,429. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.79.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

