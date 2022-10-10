V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,159 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.90. The stock had a trading volume of 76,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.07 and its 200 day moving average is $391.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

