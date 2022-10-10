V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.79.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.52. 61,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,015. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $204.05 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.