V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 201,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

