Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.16. 89,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

