Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.70. 166,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,320. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.