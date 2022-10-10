Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,224 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.82. 276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,634. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $140.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

