Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 856,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,254. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.