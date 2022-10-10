Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Trimmed by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $36.71. 2,010,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,151,254. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65.

