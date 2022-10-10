Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 281,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGK stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $46.50. 218,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,915. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.