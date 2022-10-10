Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,017,000 after buying an additional 467,108 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,006,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,644,000 after buying an additional 213,662 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,508,000 after buying an additional 336,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,620,000 after buying an additional 218,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 241,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VPL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 686,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,115. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

