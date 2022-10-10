Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.60. 119,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,429. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.79.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

