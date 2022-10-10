Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.91. 43,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

