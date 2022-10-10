Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.67

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.67 and last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 35299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
