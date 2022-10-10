Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.67

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.67 and last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 35299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7,932.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 475,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 469,995 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

