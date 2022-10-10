Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.83

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.83 and last traded at $71.83, with a volume of 2124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
