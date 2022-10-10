Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.62

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.62 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 22296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.