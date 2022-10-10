Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $331.18. 181,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,910. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

