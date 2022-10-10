Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $331.64. The stock had a trading volume of 96,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,910. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

