Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.91. 89,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

