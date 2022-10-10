Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.53. 26,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

