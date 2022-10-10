Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 14191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Specifically, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 190,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.