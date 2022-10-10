Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.81. Veris Residential shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 24,856 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VRE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Veris Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Veris Residential Trading Up 11.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

About Veris Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,150,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

