Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

