Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,620 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $295.44. 20,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.71 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

