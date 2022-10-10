Viacoin Price Hits $0.0532 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1,409.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00276769 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001364 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003409 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00028009 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

