Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target Cut to €111.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

VCISY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vinci in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Vinci Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VCISY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.60. 158,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,262. Vinci has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

